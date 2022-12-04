FOUR DOWNS: Lions' offense dominates in victory over Jaguars

THIRD DOWN: SETTING THE TONE

Lions safety DeShon Elliott set the tone for the Lions and the defense on the second play of the game.

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne broke through the left side of the line of scrimmage for a 13-yard gain, but Elliott laid the hammer on him at the end of the run to jar the ball loose. It was recovered by linebacker Alex Anzalone. The offense turned the takeaway into a touchdown, and the Lions never looked back from there.

The offense will be a big storyline coming out of this one because of their 40-point outing, but Detroit's defense was just as good. The Jaguars were held to nearly 100 yards under their average per game and were just 3-of-12 converting third downs. They scored just one touchdown all game.

"Set the whole tone for the game," Campbell said of the Elliott play. "That's how you start. Defense showed up and played well. They really couldn't get in a rhythm because our guys played well."

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a similar assessment after the game.

"Yeah, it's embarrassing honestly what we put out there in such a big game for us," he said. "Credit to them, those guys, those guys whooped us. I'm not taking anything away from them, but just the way we came out on both sides of the ball, all three phases, just didn't play anywhere close to our best football."