NOTEBOOK: Goff impressive in Lions' victory over Jaguars

WILLIAMS DEBUT

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams didn't play much against the Jaguars, but that was by design.

"Honestly, today was just about getting his legs under him," Campbell said. "Go through pregame, be on the sideline, you got your pads on, run into a huddle, run out, line up, wrestle with someone one-on-one a little bit.

"It was really that, just to get him somewhat acclimated, very much like we did (cornerback) Jerry Jacobs in Dallas. That's really what this was. He's going to get a little bit more next week. This was just primer for him. Let's just get his legs under him so he can get a feel. It's his first NFL game, so we're good."

He did get one ball thrown his way, a go route down the right sideline that was incomplete. Campbell also said the plan was to have him be a gunner on the punt team, but the Lions ended up not punting in the contest.