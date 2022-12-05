NOTEBOOK: Goff impressive in Lions' victory over Jaguars

Quarterback Jared Goff played arguably his best game as a Detroit Lion Sunday in a 40-14 win over Jacksonville.
Goff has thrown for more yards and more touchdowns in other contests since joining the Lions last season, but just from a decision making, accuracy and overall command of the offense, it's hard to argue Sunday wasn't one of his best.
He finished 31-of-41 passing for 340 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 115.9 passer rating. His 75.6 completion percentage ties for the third highest in franchise history among quarterbacks with at least 40 passes in a game.
"Our quarterback played as good as you can play," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Goff after the game. "I think he played as well as any quarterback can play today. We knew he needed a big game; it was a completion game. I thought he was on fire."
Goff led the Lions on scoring drives on Detroit's first eight possessions of the game. He threw for 21 first downs and got everyone involved in the passing game. Eight different receivers caught a pass for Detroit.
"Yeah, those guys up front, first of all, they kind of set the tone, run game and pass game," Goff said. "I mean, especially for me in the pass game, it was clean pockets all day long, and guys were getting open, and we knew what kind of game it was going be with the coverages they play.
"They get so much depth typically. It was going to be the underneath passing game, and when our shots were there, we were going to take them, but for the most part, it was just going to be completions, completions, and that's what we did."
If Goff continues to play like he did Sunday, with the offense getting healthy, this should be a fun team to watch down the stretch.
WILLIAMS DEBUT
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams didn't play much against the Jaguars, but that was by design.
"Honestly, today was just about getting his legs under him," Campbell said. "Go through pregame, be on the sideline, you got your pads on, run into a huddle, run out, line up, wrestle with someone one-on-one a little bit.
"It was really that, just to get him somewhat acclimated, very much like we did (cornerback) Jerry Jacobs in Dallas. That's really what this was. He's going to get a little bit more next week. This was just primer for him. Let's just get his legs under him so he can get a feel. It's his first NFL game, so we're good."
He did get one ball thrown his way, a go route down the right sideline that was incomplete. Campbell also said the plan was to have him be a gunner on the punt team, but the Lions ended up not punting in the contest.
"He's a rookie," Goff reminded reporters of Williams after the game. "He hasn't had any reps, and as time goes, he will be that guy. He really will be. He's got everything it takes to be that guy, that premier threat in this league, and I'm excited to watch him grow into that."
PERFECT PERFORMANCE
Lions kicker Michael Badgley had more points on his own (15) than the entire Jacksonville offense (14) Sunday.
Badgley was a perfect 4-for-4 kicking field goals (45, 47, 38, 44) and made all three of his extra point tries. On the season, he is now 15-of-16 kicking field goals and 18-for-18 on extra point tries.
"He's kicking it well," Campbell said. "Once again he came through big for us. I got a lot of faith in him. He's earned that."
CHARK ATTACK
It was good to see wide receiver DJ Chark have a good game against his former team. Chark caught five of his six targets for 98 yards (19.6 average), including a 41-yard completion deep down the right sideline in the first half.
Chark spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville before signing with the Lions as a free agent this offseason. He was awarded a game ball by Campbell for his performance Sunday.
It's been a tough season for Chark as he's battled an ankle injury that kept him out of six games this year, but he's back feeling good again and that's good news for the offense.
"Trying to help my team in any way I can," Chark said. "But it does feel good that you know, to play with my brothers against my old team, to be able to have a good performance, as well as win. That means everything, but I'm more excited about the way that our offense played as a whole. No punts. That's pretty impressive."