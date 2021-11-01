O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell thinks Lions were outcoached & outplayed in loss to Eagles

The Detroit Lions can only hope that they hit bottom in their last outing before going on their bye week.

If there are more days ahead like what they suffered through in Sunday's 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field, they are headed for a place in NFL history that no one wants to inhabit.

As it is, they are 0-8 and heading into the bye with no relief from a losing streak that becomes a heaver weight to bear by the game.

"We got pushed around bad," said head coach Dan Campbell. "We weren't ready ... it happened again."

This week's Monday Countdown looks at those strong comments by Campbell and how Campbell did not exempt himself from blame.

There is also veteran defensive end Michael Brockers' view of accountability, takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.

We start, as usual, with the head coach's comments.

1. Spreading the blame:

This was no fluke loss. It didn't come from a bad bounce or the longest field goal in NFL history or a questionable call by the officials.

The Eagles, who aren't very good as their 2-5 record going into the game showed, dominated the Lions in every way. And what the Eagles didn't do to the Lions, the Lions did to themselves with penalties. Twice they had too many men on the field, and once they didn't have enough.

Both were by the defense

"I felt like we got outcoached today," Campbell said. "We got outplayed across the board. It starts with me. It really does.

"You don't play that bad with a number of guys ... turn the ball over, and the penalties and low energy.