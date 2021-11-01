O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell thinks Lions were outcoached & outplayed in loss to Eagles

The Detroit Lions can only hope that they hit bottom in their last outing before going on their bye week.
If there are more days ahead like what they suffered through in Sunday's 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field, they are headed for a place in NFL history that no one wants to inhabit.
As it is, they are 0-8 and heading into the bye with no relief from a losing streak that becomes a heaver weight to bear by the game.
"We got pushed around bad," said head coach Dan Campbell. "We weren't ready ... it happened again."
This week's Monday Countdown looks at those strong comments by Campbell and how Campbell did not exempt himself from blame.
There is also veteran defensive end Michael Brockers' view of accountability, takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.
We start, as usual, with the head coach's comments.
1. Spreading the blame:
This was no fluke loss. It didn't come from a bad bounce or the longest field goal in NFL history or a questionable call by the officials.
The Eagles, who aren't very good as their 2-5 record going into the game showed, dominated the Lions in every way. And what the Eagles didn't do to the Lions, the Lions did to themselves with penalties. Twice they had too many men on the field, and once they didn't have enough.
Both were by the defense
"I felt like we got outcoached today," Campbell said. "We got outplayed across the board. It starts with me. It really does.
"You don't play that bad with a number of guys ... turn the ball over, and the penalties and low energy.
"You don't do that unless it comes from the top. That's me."
2. Pattern:
The Lions have not put good performances together. That's not a revelation, considering their winless record. But it is troubling that they can be competitive one week and get blown out the next.
The Lions lost to the Vikings on a final-play field goal Week 5 and got blown out by the Bengals Week 6. They were competitive against the Rams last week, but were never in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
The stats showed how the Eagles dominated the game: 27 first downs to 15 for the Lions; a 350 to 228 edge in total yards and 236-57 in rushing that showed how the Eagles dominated the trenches.
Campbell said he will use the bye week to "dive into" everything.
Based on Sunday's game, there's a lot to look at to set some kind of positive tone for the final nine games.
3. Brockers' view:
Brockers is a 10-year veteran whose experience carries some weight with teammates. He's a vocal leader, and he spoke up Sunday in support of Campbell's comments.
"I back Dan 100 percent," Brockers said. "He said what he had to say in the locker room. He was very truthful about it.
"I pretty much backed him up the same way. The coaches can't want it more than the players. We have to want it more than the coaches.
"I won't let it go unsaid. I won't let anything go unsaid. If I see anything, any energy loss, anybody's head down because we're in this situation.
"This is the NFL. Everybody's good. You have to look in the mirror to want to be good."
Veteran leadership can be a bonus. The Lions have to hope that's the case.
4. Takeaways, offense:
- Aggressive start: The Lions won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. Campbell said he wanted to start fast. That didn't work, though. The Lions didn't score until rookie Jermar Jefferson ran for a TD with a little more than seven minutes left. That cut Philly's lead to 41-6.
- Missing man: It wouldn't have changed the outcome, but not having Jamaal Williams left a hole. He was inactive because of a thigh injury. Left to carry the load alone in the running game, D'Andre Swift gained only 18 yards on 10 carries in the first half, and the Lions had only one rushing first down. Swift wound up carrying 12 times for 27 yards.
- The Lions did not handle the rush. The Eagles had six sacks and 12 quarterback hits.
5. Takeaways, defense:
- On the run: Not a good day for the run defense. The Eagles ran 46 times for 236 yards and 5.1 yards per carry. The Eagles were particularly effective running up the middle.
- QB off limits: The Lions did not get a sack or a quarterback hit. It was not surprising, considering how effective Hurts was scrambling for yards.
- Production: Outside linebacker Austin Bryant has gotten more active. He tied with rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes for the team lead with seven tackles. Barnes also had a tackle for loss, one of three the Lions had.
6. Takeaways, special teams:
- Returns: Godwin Igwebuike averaged 31.5 yards on four kickoff returns. Kalif Raymond returned the Eagles' only punt 11 yards.
- Austin Seibert missed on his only field-goal attempt, from 47 yards. Basically, a quiet day for special teams.
7. Trending:
- Up: Jefferson scored his first pro TD on an eight-yard run. It meant nothing in the game, but it's something for him to remember.
- Down: The entire game for the Lions. It started bad and stayed bad.
- Even: Backup quarterback David Blough played for the first time this season. He was sacked once and did not attempt a pass.