RECAP: Lions vs. Eagles

The Lions will head to their bye week on a sour note.

Players and coaches talked all week about how a win Sunday before next week's bye would have been huge for both morale and momentum heading into the second half of the season.

It was not to be.

A struggling Philadelphia Eagles team came into Ford Field Sunday needing a win of their own, and they played better football in all three phases on the way to a 44-6 victory. The loss drops the Lions to 0-8 to begin the year.

Philadelphia's offensive and defensive fronts controlled the game from first the whistle to the last. Detroit fell behind early and could never get much of anything going on either side of the ball. The Eagles rushed for 236 yards in the game, and their defensive front held Detroit to just 57 rushing yards. The Eagles sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff five times and hit him 11 times. The Eagles had six total sacks in the contest.