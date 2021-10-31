RECAP: Lions vs. Eagles

Oct 31, 2021 at 04:11 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Lions will head to their bye week on a sour note.

Players and coaches talked all week about how a win Sunday before next week's bye would have been huge for both morale and momentum heading into the second half of the season.

It was not to be.

A struggling Philadelphia Eagles team came into Ford Field Sunday needing a win of their own, and they played better football in all three phases on the way to a 44-6 victory. The loss drops the Lions to 0-8 to begin the year.

Philadelphia's offensive and defensive fronts controlled the game from first the whistle to the last. Detroit fell behind early and could never get much of anything going on either side of the ball. The Eagles rushed for 236 yards in the game, and their defensive front held Detroit to just 57 rushing yards. The Eagles sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff five times and hit him 11 times. The Eagles had six total sacks in the contest.

Philadelphia got on the scoreboard first after two scoreless trips into Eagles' territory for the Lions' offense on their first two possessions.

Lions vs. Eagles Week 8 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 8 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 31 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73)during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73)during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (4) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (4) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) and Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) and Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Running back Boston Scott scored on a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead. A Jake Elliot field goal pushed the lead to 10-0, and the Eagles went to the half with a 17-0 lead after adding a late second-quarter 4-yard score by running back Jordan Howard.

The Eagles extended the lead to 24-0 on Scott's second touchdown run of the contest, this one from three yards out. It was 31-0 late in the third quarter after Howard's second touchdown run, this one from two yards out.

The Eagles extended the lead to 38-0 on a D'Andre Swift fumble that was picked up by former Lions cornerback Darius Slay and returned for a 33-yard score.

Detroit finally got on the board midway through the fourth quarter on an 8-yard run by rookie running back Jermar Jefferson, the first of his NFL career.

QB comparison: Goff was 25-of-34 passing for 222 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions for a 90.6 passer rating.

Jalen Hurts was solid for the Eagles, though most of their damage was done on the ground. Hurts completed nine of his 14 passes for 103 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He added 71 rushing yards on seven carries.

Gardner Minshew replaced Hurts in the fourth quarter and was 2-for-2 passing for 11 yards.

Key moment: Trailing 17-0 and knowing the Eagles were set to receive the second-half kickoff, Detroit needed points to close the half. Detroit got the ball with two minutes and 51 seconds left in the half and was able to push the ball to the Eagles' 22-yard line with 19 seconds left and facing a 3rd and 1. Swift was stuffed on a third-down run, and Detroit was forced to use their second timeout with 13 seconds left.

Detroit opted to go for it on 4th and 1 with 13 seconds left in the half and a timeout. Unfortunately, the Eagles were able to get to Goff for a sack, and Detroit came away with no points despite the 12-play, 53-yard drive deep into Eagles' territory.

Injury report: No injuries to report for Detroit.

Up next: Bye week.

