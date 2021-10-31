FOUR DOWNS: Offense struggles in loss to Eagles

SECOND DOWN: DAY 1 MISTAKES

Pre-snap false starts. Substitution issues drawing penalties. Big plays being wiped away due to illegal formation penalties.

Campbell called some of the mistakes that plagued the Lions Sunday 'Day 1 mistakes,' meaning they are things covered early on in the offseason that shouldn't be issues eight weeks into the season.

"You don't play that bad with a number of guys in areas and turn the ball over and penalties and low energy. You don't do that unless it comes from the top," Campbell said Sunday, very critical of himself first after the loss. "That's on me. I did not set the tone or the tempo properly. That was bad. We didn't even give ourselves a chance."

Safety Tracy Walker said after the game if they don't fix some of the mistakes that keep popping up, they'll find themselves 0-17 when it's all said and done.

Campbell likened the play from his team at times Sunday to that of the Bad News Bears.

"We're trying to help (Matt) Nelson out, we step on his foot. How's that helping? He gets run over and now we get sacked," Campbell said. "I mean it's like – it's like the Bad News Bears on some stuff, man. And there again, that's on me, man. You don't play that bad unless your head coach did not did not have you ready to go, so I did not. That's very evident. I think we all know that."