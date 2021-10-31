FOUR DOWNS: Offense struggles in loss to Eagles

Oct 31, 2021 at 06:49 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES

The bye week is an opportunity for players to rest up and get their bodies right, and for coaches to take a deep dive into the film to pull out the good and the bad from their season up to that point.

It will be a tough bye week for head coach Dan Campbell and his team following Sunday's 44-6 loss to Philadelphia that dropped their record to 0-8 on the year.

When it comes to the film review, Campbell said he'll be taking a look at the offense first.

"Offensively, we are very anemic," Campbell said. "So, if you're going to ask me, 'Where are you going to look this week?' That's the first place I'm looking and I'm going to look at it three times before I look anywhere else."

Detroit didn't score Sunday until midway through the fourth quarter when they were down 41-0. Explosive plays down the field were few and far between, which has been an issue all season especially to wide receivers, and Detroit was held to just 57 rushing yards, their second lowest total of the season.

Quarterback Jared Goff has more interceptions and lost fumbles (10) than he does touchdown passes (8), and the offense as a whole has been struggling for most of the season.

Campbell said it's a tough way to live in the NFL dinking and dunking down the field.

Lions vs. Eagles Week 8 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 8 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 31 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 36

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 36

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 36

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 36

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 36

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 36

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 36

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 36

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 36

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 36

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 36

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 36

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 36

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 36

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73)during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 36

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73)during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 36

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 36

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 36

Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 36

Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 36

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (4) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 36

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (4) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 36

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) and Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) and Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SECOND DOWN: DAY 1 MISTAKES

Pre-snap false starts. Substitution issues drawing penalties. Big plays being wiped away due to illegal formation penalties.

Campbell called some of the mistakes that plagued the Lions Sunday 'Day 1 mistakes,' meaning they are things covered early on in the offseason that shouldn't be issues eight weeks into the season.

"You don't play that bad with a number of guys in areas and turn the ball over and penalties and low energy. You don't do that unless it comes from the top," Campbell said Sunday, very critical of himself first after the loss. "That's on me. I did not set the tone or the tempo properly. That was bad. We didn't even give ourselves a chance."

Safety Tracy Walker said after the game if they don't fix some of the mistakes that keep popping up, they'll find themselves 0-17 when it's all said and done.

Campbell likened the play from his team at times Sunday to that of the Bad News Bears.

"We're trying to help (Matt) Nelson out, we step on his foot. How's that helping? He gets run over and now we get sacked," Campbell said. "I mean it's like – it's like the Bad News Bears on some stuff, man. And there again, that's on me, man. You don't play that bad unless your head coach did not did not have you ready to go, so I did not. That's very evident. I think we all know that."

Somehow, someway Campbell and his staff need to help their team get out of their own way before they can start thinking about beating the other team.

THIRD DOWN: CAMPBELL'S DECISION

Trailing 17-0 at the end of the first half and needing to score some points knowing the Eagles were set to receive the second-half kickoff, Detroit put together a nice late second-quarter drive marching down to the Philadelphia 22-yard line, where they faced a 3rd and 1 with 19 seconds left.

The Lions called a run to D'Andre Swift, and he was stuffed to set up a 4th and 1 with 13 seconds left.

Detroit opted to go for it on 4th and 1 with a timeout left. The Lions went to throw the football, but the Eagles played good coverage in the secondary and made Goff hold the ball longer than he wanted to. Goff was eventually sacked.

Drive over. No points.

"I freaking hate what I did before halftime," Campbell said after the game. "I hate it. I don't hate going for it, but I should have used a timeout going into the 3rd and 1. That didn't help, either. Look, I got outcoached, man. I got outcoached. I didn't help these guys."

FOURTH DOWN: BATTLE UPFRONT

The Lions like to pride themselves on being physical upfront and gritty across the roster. They've certainly shown both traits at times this year, but Sunday wasn't one of those times.

The Eagles pushed the Lions around and dominated both lines of scrimmage. The Eagles rushed for a season-high 236 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry with four rushing touchdowns.

Detroit managed just 57 rushing yards of their own, and Goff was harassed all game to the tune of six sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

"They did some good things upfront," Goff said. "They've got a good pass rush. We knew that coming into the game and they showed up. I love our guys upfront, they fight, but I'm sure they'd be the first to say that they'd like to have some of those back. But at the same time, we can all improve on little things and get better. They were good up front on defense."

Campbell opened his postgame press conference with a simpler assessment.

"We got pushed around bad," he said. "We got pushed around bad."

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions looking to get St. Brown more involved in offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Eagles

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Eagles

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Eagles matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Eagles

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Eagles matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Anzalone taking on a mentor role with rookie Barnes

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Alex Anzalone & Derrick Barnes working together at linebacker, Reserve/Injured updates and more.
news

Rookie Sewell holding his own against league's top rushers

Detroit Lions rookie tackle Penei Sewell has been holding his own against some of the league's top pass rushers.
news

NOTEBOOK: ST coordinator Dave Fipp tests positive for COVID-19

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including special teams coordinator Dave Fipp's status, outside linebacker Julian Okwara's production and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Swift emerging as a clear threat in passing game

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back D'Andre Swift's playmaking ability, preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles and more.
news

Week 8 opponent: What the Eagles are saying

Find out what the Philadelphia Eagles are saying as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

Despite missing time on COVID-19 list, Seibert has been steady for Lions

Despite having to miss time while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, kicker Austin Seibert has been terrific for the Detroit Lions to begin the season.
Advertising