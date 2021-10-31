NOTEBOOK: Lions looking to get St. Brown more involved in offense

BYE WEEK WORK

Teams like to use the bye week as a time to rest up, reset and get away for a little bit. But when a team is 0-8 at the bye, there needs to be some work done to identify and fix the problems.

"You'd like to be able to rest a little bit," Goff said. "We've got some work to do. That's the bottom line and it's the challenge we're tasked with right now. It's just what we need to handle."

The nice thing about where Detroit's bye falls this year vs. years past is there's enough tape through eight games to have a good idea what works, what doesn't, and then start to formulate the plan to fix it.

Hockenson, who led Detroit Sunday with 10 receptions for 89 yards, said this week needs to be about reflection on the first eight games and finding ways to improve.

It's a big week for Campbell and his coaching staff too. They have to take a deep dive into the first eight weeks to find out what – or maybe who – isn't working out like they'd hoped.

"Here's the good news – the good news is we're at a bye and I have about a week now where I can really, really dive into this and just take it for what it is," Campbell said. "We know a lot of the issues, but now I can sit back and say, 'Alright, let me look at all of it. Let me look at exactly where we're deficient, where we're not, what we can help'.