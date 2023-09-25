O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell's view on the Lions' defensive performance

Statistics don't lie in searching for an answer to explain how the Detroit Lions' defense came to life at a time when it was needed.

The pass rush, inconsistent for the first two games, played the dominant role in getting the Lions back on a winning train in a 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

It was the kind of performance that head coach Dan Campbell wanted from his team, and it's what he got.

"It's a great win," Campbell said. "It really is, knowing the opponent it came from."

That was a reference to the Falcons, who are known for their toughness and one of the NFL's top running games.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions improved their defense, the importance of the win even in Week 3 and a battle of rookie running backs that the Lions won.

There's also takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.