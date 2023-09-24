RECAP: Lions vs. Falcons

The Detroit Lions got back on track in a big way Sunday, beating the previously undefeated Atlanta Falcons, 20-6, at Ford Field.

The play of Detroit's defense was the big storyline Sunday and the catalyst behind a win that improved Detroit's record to 2-1 on the season. The way Detroit's defense played all game it was fitting that Atlanta's hopes for a comeback were thwarted by an Aidan Hutchinson sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery. It was that kind of day for Detroit's defense.

The Lions' defense held the Falcons' No. 4 ranked rushing attack to just 44 total yards, 126.5 yards below their 170.5 average per game coming in. The Falcons had just 183 yards in total offense as Detroit's defense recorded seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss.