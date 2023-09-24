FOUR DOWNS: Lions' defense puts up 7 sacks in win over Falcons

FIRST DOWN: DEFENSIVE EFFORT

Detroit Lions defensive line coach John Scott Jr. said this week sacks can sometimes come in bunches. Scott had faith his guys would be able to get to Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder on Sunday, and his players proved him right.

Detroit notched just one sack combined in their first two games but went off for seven against the Falcons. They also notched 11 tackles for loss as they completely dominated the line of scrimmage in a 20-6 win.

Six different players recorded Detroit's seven sacks: Aidan Hutchinson had two with Alim McNeill, Charles Harris, Benito Jones, Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell also getting home.

Atlanta came into the game averaging 170.5 yards per game on the ground but had just 44 Sunday and just 183 total yards of offense. Detroit completely took Atlanta out of their game plan offensively and forced them into a throwing team, which isn't where they are most comfortable.

Kudos to Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for putting together a terrific game plan Sunday. He had his players in the right spots to fly around and make plays all game.