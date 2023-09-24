NOTEBOOK: Rookie Branch a tone-setter for Lions' defense

The Detroit Lions look like they found something pretty special in rookie defensive back Brian Branch.

The second-round pick out of Alabama was the best defensive player on the field for the Lions Sunday and his NFL career is just three games old. Branch notched 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defended in Detroit's 20-6 win over Atlanta Sunday. He was all over the field delivering big hits and impact plays.

"It's a big part of my game, a big emphasis," Branch said of making plays in Atlanta's backfield Sunday. "I missed a tackle today that I still think about, but just got to keep on – it's the will to tackle. I feel like as long as I have that mindset."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game he thought Branch set the tone for Detroit's terrific defensive performance Sunday, a performance that held Atlanta to just two field goals, 183 total yards of offense and 44 yards on the ground.