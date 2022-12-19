O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining three games

Game by game, play by play, the improbable is becoming more probable for the Detroit Lions.

The Lions showed why that is more than a wish and a dream in Sunday's 20-17 win over the New York Jets.

The Lions play to win from start to finish.

They never trailed in the game until the Jets took a 17-13 lead with 4:41 left. The Lions rallied back with a seven-play, 78-yard drive to the winning touchdown – a 51-yard catch and run by tight end Brock Wright on a short pass from quarterback Jared Goff with 1:49 left.

The defense held up, as it did most of the game, sacking Jets quarterback Zach Wilson twice in a failed bid to get the Jets in comfortable range to attempt a game-tying field goal.

Greg Zuerlein's 58-yard attempt was wide left.

It made the Lions' won-loss record 7-7 with three games left.

"We've got to control our own destiny how," said defensive lineman Romeo Okwara, who had two sacks -- including one on the Jets' final possession. "Game by game.

"We're playing good complementary football."

The race is on – game by game, as Okwara said – and the Lions are in it.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the Lions' three remaining opponents – Panthers, Bears and Packers – and how they match up. Of the three, only the Packers with a 5-8 record going into tonight's game with the Rams have a realistic chance to make the playoffs.

There are also takeaways of offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.