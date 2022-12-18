FOUR DOWNS: Lions keep finding ways to win

FIRST DOWN: FINDING A WAY TO WIN

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff joked after Sunday's 20-17 come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets on the road that he'd rather win ugly than lose pretty.

Sunday's win certainly wasn't pretty for the Lions, but all wins count the same in this league, and this one shows just how far this young Lions team has come. Offense, defense and special teams all had a hand in this win that propels them to 7-7 on the season after a 1-6 start and keeps their playoff hopes alive.

"We fully believe in each other," Goff said after throwing the 51-yard game-winning touchdown to tight end Brock Wright with 1:49 left in the game. "Just know someone is going to make a play and do something right and that's half the battle."

This team is extremely confident and believes in one another after their third straight win and sixth in their last seven.

The Lions hadn't scored an offensive touchdown all game until their final drive and got the biggest play of the game from Wright. It's another way the Lions have shown they can win a game, which is huge with three more to go, two of which are on the road.

"That's another win," head coach Dan Campbell said. "It's been a six-game season for us and that's three down. I would say it was not our cleanest game. There was a lot of little things we did not do right that we must clean up moving forward."