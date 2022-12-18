RECAP: Lions at Jets

The Lions opened the game with a 14-play, 73-yard drive that was stopped at the Jets' 1-yard line on 4th and 1, but Detroit's defense did their job forcing a three and out and making the Jets punt from deep in their own end zone on their subsequent possession. Raymond fielded the punt at the Jets' 47-yard line and went untouched into the end zone for the first punt return touchdown of his career

The Jets opened the second quarter with a 33-yard pass from quarterback Zach Wilson to wide receiver Garrett Wilson down to the Lions' 40-yard line. Wilson then hit tight end C.J. Uzomah for a 40-yard touchdown on the very next play to tie the score at 7-7. Wilson was able to break the pocket and had plenty of time to find Uzomah.

The teams traded field goals late in the second quarter to go to the half tied 10-10.

Detroit took a 13-10 lead early in the third quarter on a Badgley 34-yard field goal following a cornerback Jerry Jacobs interception of Wilson he returned 38 yards to the Jets' 15-yard line. But again, the Lions failed to turn the turnover into a touchdown.

A missed 54-yard Badgley field goal midway through the fourth quarter set up the Jets' offense in good field position at their 44-yard line. Wilson drove the offense down the field for another touchdown to Uzomah, this one from 1-yard out.