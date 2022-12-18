RECAP: Lions at Jets

Make it three in a row for the surging Detroit Lions.
The Lions went on the road after consecutive home wins over Jacksonville and Minnesota and kept their playoff chances on schedule with a terrific 20-17 come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
After being contained on offense for most of the game, quarterback Jared Goff found tight end Brock Wright on a 4th and 1 play where Wright outraced the Jets' defense to the end zone with just 1:49 left in the game.
The Jets had a chance to tie the game with one second left but kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 58-yard field goal try as time expired.
The win is the sixth in the last seven games for the Lions and improves their record to 7-7 on the year, the first time they've been at the .500 mark since Week 2.
The game pitted Detroit's high-powered offense (ranked fourth in total offense) against a stout Jets' defense (third in total defense), and while the offense made the biggest play of the game late, the Lions' defense and special teams made their mark in what ended up being a knock-down, drag-out kind of contest.
The Lions opened the game with a 14-play, 73-yard drive that was stopped at the Jets' 1-yard line on 4th and 1, but Detroit's defense did their job forcing a three and out and making the Jets punt from deep in their own end zone on their subsequent possession. Raymond fielded the punt at the Jets' 47-yard line and went untouched into the end zone for the first punt return touchdown of his career
The Jets opened the second quarter with a 33-yard pass from quarterback Zach Wilson to wide receiver Garrett Wilson down to the Lions' 40-yard line. Wilson then hit tight end C.J. Uzomah for a 40-yard touchdown on the very next play to tie the score at 7-7. Wilson was able to break the pocket and had plenty of time to find Uzomah.
The teams traded field goals late in the second quarter to go to the half tied 10-10.
Detroit took a 13-10 lead early in the third quarter on a Badgley 34-yard field goal following a cornerback Jerry Jacobs interception of Wilson he returned 38 yards to the Jets' 15-yard line. But again, the Lions failed to turn the turnover into a touchdown.
A missed 54-yard Badgley field goal midway through the fourth quarter set up the Jets' offense in good field position at their 44-yard line. Wilson drove the offense down the field for another touchdown to Uzomah, this one from 1-yard out.
The Lions had one drive to win it with a touchdown from there, and Goff and company came through. On a 4th and 1 play at the Detroit 49-yard line, Goff found a wide open Wright in the flat. He outran the Jets' defense to the end zone with 1:49 left for the game winner.
QB comparison: Goff had a pretty pedestrian day overall against a really good Jets passing defense, but he made the biggest play of the game in the end.
He completed 23 of his 38 passes for 252 yards with the Wright touchdown and no interceptions for a 88.9 passer rating.
Wilson, who was playing for the first time since being benched three weeks ago, was 18-of-35 passing for 317 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a 89.8 rating.
Big stat: The Lions entered Sunday ranked No. 1 in the NFL in red zone touchdown efficiency, scoring a touchdown 75 percent of the time on the season. They were 0-for-3 against the Jets, which included being stopped on 4th and goal at the 1-yard-line. It snapped a streak of 19 straight touchdowns in goal-to-go situations for the Lions leading up to Sunday.
Key moment: Facing 4th and 1 at their own 49-yard line trailing 17-13 and needing a play, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson made a heck of a fourth-down call that opened up Wright in the flat and completely fooled the Jets' defense, who had no one over on the left side and allowed Wright to run 51 yards for the winning score.
Injury report: Safety DeShon Elliott injured a shoulder late in the third quarter and did not return.
Up next: at Carolina (5-9)