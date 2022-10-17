O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

Center Frank Ragnow welcomes the timing of the Detroit Lions' bye week for the chance he and his teammates have to heal from some injuries, and also for a fresh start on what has been a disappointing beginning to the 2022 season.

The Lions' 1-4 start, capped by a 29-0 loss to the Patriots in the final game before their bye break, left some mental bruises that need healing, too.

"Personally, the bye week is good timing," said Ragnow, who has been dealing with a foot injury that caused him to miss one game. "It gives me a true whole week to relax. And for the team's sake, there's a bunch of injuries. The timing is good.

"It's a long season, man. I know things might seem gloom now, but it's important that we as realize that we can't get down in the dumps."

It might seem like a long reach for the Lions to accomplish their goals, but Ragnow and his teammates have not given up on making something of this season.

"Everything is in front of us," Ragnow said. "You have to get hot at the right time. We've done a lot of good things. If we can put that all together, everything's in front of us."

This week's Monday Countdown looks at what's in front of the Lions – the remaining 12 games on their schedule.

There is a look at how the Lions match up with all 12 teams - from the Cowboys in Week 7 in their first game back from the bye to the Packers in Week 18.