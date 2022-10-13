TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed through first five games

The offensive line has been a strength of Detroit's all season long, and Sewell has been the most consistent performer. He's allowed just a half sack and two quarterback hits in five games. He's also been really strong in a run game that is among the best in the NFL, both at the point of attack and when he climbs to the second level or is in space. Sewell is strong and athletic, and in just his second season is already among the game's top tackles. He's arguably the top right tackle in the NFL right now.