TWENTYMAN: How Lions rookies have fared through first half of season

The Detroit Lions 2022 rookie class is a little over a month into their first NFL season and have enough game tape available now for coaches to really start to evaluate their performance during the bye week.

Detroit is one of the youngest teams in the NFL and injuries and inconsistent performances from veterans have pushed some youngsters into early action. While there's going to be some growing pains that comes with playing young guys, it's hopefully going to help the Lions down the road with some of these players getting quality experience early in their careers.

Let's take a look at how Detroit's rookies have performed through the first five games of the season:

DRAFT PICKS:

Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson

It's been a little bit of an inconsistent start for the No. 2 overall pick. Hutchinson had a great half against Washington Week 2, when he recorded 3.0 sacks, six tackles, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. That 30 minutes of football really showed the kind of production he's capable of.