TWENTYMAN: 5 areas Lions need to improve following bye week

The Detroit Lions are on a bye this week, which gives head coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff an opportunity to take a deep dive into the tape of the first five games to try and find ways to help this team have more success coming out of the bye.

"I'm going to change some things up," Campbell said Monday. "I mean, I'm going to look at everything; at the way we practice, the way we go about it. You know, do we need to practice longer? Do we need to practice less? Do we put on pads? Those are all things that I'll be looking at over the next week."

It wasn't all bad for Detroit the first five weeks of the season, but there are areas that need immediate improvement after their 1-4 start.