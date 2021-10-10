NOTEBOOK: Turnovers hurt Lions in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – In a loss to the Vikings Sunday that was ultimately decided by a last-second 54-yard field goal, two turnovers by the Detroit Lions ended up being huge negative plays.

A strip-sack of quarterback Jared Goff at the Minnesota 31-yard line in the first half and a Goff interception at the Minnesota 28-yard line in the second half really hurt the Lions' chances.

Goff's now got seven turnovers (four fumbles and three interceptions) in five contests this season. How do Goff and the Lions go about fixing those?

"That'll certainly be something we look at," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after Detroit's 19-17 loss. "Because it has killed us a couple weeks in a row."

The Lions had two turnovers inside the Bears' 10-yard line last week, both on Goff fumbles, though the first was a bad snap he wasn't expecting.

"It could be as simple as trimming the calls back a little bit to where maybe it's a little more mainstream and to the point and quick and easy, 'I see it in my head, we get lined up.' Just a little less moving parts, if you will," Campbell said. "That's where we can help a little bit. We'll look at everything with it, but it hurts us."

Asked about the turnovers after the game, Goff said the interception was a good play by the defense on an aggressive throw, and he's not going to tone down that aggressiveness.