RECAP: Lions at Vikings

QB comparison: It was an off day for Goff and the Lions' offense. Goff completed 21 of his 35 passes for 203 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a passer rating of just 64.3, his lowest of the season through five games.

Cousins had a pretty efficient day through the air. He completed 25-of-34 passes for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception for a 94.6 rating.

Key moment: Minnesota started their last possession down a point at their own 18-yard line with just 33 seconds left. Cousins' first pass was to an open Adam Thielen down the middle at the Minnesota 39. After a short pass to the Vikings' 45-yard line and a timeout with 22 seconds left, Cousins hit Thielen again across the middle to the Detroit 36-yard line. Cousins spiked it with three seconds left, and Joseph did the rest from there.

It's the second time this season Detroit's defense came up short in a key two-minute situation.

Injury report: Second-year wide receiver Quintez Cephus left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. He was injured along the sideline being tackled after a 21-yard gain on a 3rd and 8 play. Cephus had three receptions for 38 yards before leaving the game.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine left the game with a hamstring injury in the second half and did not return. Fellow cornerback Jerry Jacobs was slow to get up after being involved in a tackle late in the fourth quarter and also did not return.