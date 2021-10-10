FOUR DOWNS: Lions lose another heartbreaker

FOURTH DOWN: THREE-MAN RUSH

As aggressive as Campbell has been this season on fourth down and again Sunday going for the two-point conversion and the win instead of the tie late, he's been rather conservative on defense in a couple late-game situations.

Against Baltimore Week 3 and Minnesota Sunday, the Lions opted to play coverage and rush just three holding a late lead in a got-to-have-it situation on defense. In both scenarios, they gave up big plays in the passing game to allow game-winning field goals as time expired.

"You expose your secondary more when you rush four," Campbell said after the game when asked about the defensive strategy. "Man, there's a give and take there. There's a risk reward by both. You have to weigh the options as to what they're going to do and who you kind of feel like you need to take care of."

Campbell said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn made a decision on what he thought was best.