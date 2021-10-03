RECAP: Lions at Bears

Chicago took over after the fumble and went 89 yards in just six plays capped off by Montgomery's second touchdown, this one a 9-yarder to make it 14-0.

Detroit had an opportunity to score points on their second possession, marching down to the Bears' 5-yard line, but they went for the touchdown on 4th and 5 instead of attempting a short field goal and came away with nothing.

The Bears led 14-0 at the half, and added to it on their first possession of the third quarter. They went 77 yards on six plays, and scored from four yards out on a Damien Williams touchdown run that gave Chicago a 21-0 lead.

The Lions got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

Following a Chicago field goal, Goff found Raymond for a touchdown for the second time on the afternoon, this one from 25 yards out to trim the Bears' lead to 24-14.