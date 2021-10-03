RECAP: Lions at Bears

The first victory of the season continues to be elusive for the Detroit Lions.
Turnovers, untimely penalties, a couple questionable decisions and a leaky run defense were all culprits in Detroit's 24-14 loss in Chicago Sunday, dropping their record to 0-4 on the year.
The Bears rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns, and controlled the game most of the way through.
Detroit did battle back in the second half from a 21-0 deficit, but never got closer than 10 points.
It didn't take long for Chicago to get over last week's offensive performance where they gained just 47 yards of total offense in a loss to Cleveland. Chicago gained 75 yards in 12 plays (46 on ground) in an opening possession ending in a David Montgomery 4-yard touchdown run.
The Lions marched down the field into the Bears' red zone following the Montgomery touchdown, but came away with no points due to a fumbled snap inside the Chicago 10-yard line that was recovered by Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.
Chicago took over after the fumble and went 89 yards in just six plays capped off by Montgomery's second touchdown, this one a 9-yarder to make it 14-0.
Detroit had an opportunity to score points on their second possession, marching down to the Bears' 5-yard line, but they went for the touchdown on 4th and 5 instead of attempting a short field goal and came away with nothing.
The Bears led 14-0 at the half, and added to it on their first possession of the third quarter. They went 77 yards on six plays, and scored from four yards out on a Damien Williams touchdown run that gave Chicago a 21-0 lead.
The Lions got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Kalif Raymond.
Following a Chicago field goal, Goff found Raymond for a touchdown for the second time on the afternoon, this one from 25 yards out to trim the Bears' lead to 24-14.
Detroit had a chance to trim the lead further late in the fourth quarter, but couldn't convert a 4th and 1 at the Bears' 8-yard line. The Lions opted to go for it instead of attempting the short field goal to make it a one-score game. Detroit never saw the ball again.
QB comparison: Goff completed 24 of his 38 passes in the game for 298 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't throw an interception, but did fumble three times (losing two), and finished with a 104.9 passer rating. He's the only quarterback in the NFL without a win with four games of having a passer rating of 90.0 or above.
Making just his second start, rookie Justin Fields was 11-of-17 passing for 209 yards with an interception for a 82.7 rating.
Key moment: On the opening possession of the game, the Bears moved down the field in 12 plays and scored a touchdown.
It was important for Goff and the Lions' offense to answer, and they did a nice job moving the football and mixing the pass and run, working their way down to the Bears' 9-yard line with a 1st and goal opportunity.
But some miscommunication between Goff and center Frank Ragnow led to a fumble recovered by Chicago. The Bears took back the momentum and added to their lead with a touchdown on their ensuing possession following the turnover.
It was essentially a 14-point swing for the Bears. Instead of tying the game at 7-7, Detroit found themselves in an early 14-0 hole.
Crucial stat: Two of the most critical stats in football are turnovers and red-zone scoring. Detroit was on the wrong side of both Sunday, and ultimately on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
The Lions committed two turnovers in the red zone – both fumbles – and lost the turnover battle 2-1.
Detroit was just 1-for-5 scoring touchdowns in the red zone. They turned it over twice and failed to convert a 4th and 5 and 4th and 1.
Injury report: The Lions lost Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow to a toe injury in the first half. Ragnow did not return to the game. He was replaced by Evan Brown.
Detroit also lost outside linebacker Romeo Okwara in the first half to a foot injury. Like Ragnow, Okwara did not return to the contest.
Next week: at Minnesota