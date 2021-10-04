FOUR DOWNS: Red-zone woes hurt Lions in loss to Bears

FOURTH DOWN: FOURTH-DOWN CALLS

Campbell is an aggressive coach, and he's been aggressive going for it on fourth down this season. Some of those have been in late-game situations trying to come from behind, but he's made some calls to go for it early in games too.

There was one Week 1 vs. San Francisco in the first quarter they didn't convert. They failed on a pass attempt on a 4th and 1 play in the third quarter Week 2 in Green Bay at the 25-yard line trailing 21-17.

Entering Sunday, Detroit was 2-for-7 converting fourth downs on the season, which ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Trailing 14-0 in the second quarter with the Lions facing a 4th and 5, Campbell went for the touchdown instead of trying to come away with some points. Goff's pass intended for running back D'Andre Swift was deflected.

Late in the game, Campbell faced a 4th and 1 at the Bears' 8-yard line down 10. Instead of kicking the field goal and making it a one-score game, Detroit went for it and didn't get it. Most coaches would probably kick the field goal and make it a one-score game.

"I don't regret any of them but the last one at the end, here's what I would have done, I wish we would have huddled up and that's on me," Campbell said after the game.

The Lions got to the line quick after coming short of the first down on third down and ran a play. Goff threw high to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was open.

"We want to go for it if we're in a position to go for it," Goff said. "You always want the coach to have that confidence in you guys. Damn right we better start making them if we're going to keep going."