NOTEBOOK: Okwara & Ragnow leave game with injuries

The Detroit Lions lost two of their best players early in Sunday's 24-14 loss in Chicago.

Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow left the game in the first half with a toe injury and did not return. Outside linebacker Romeo Okwara, who led the Lions in sacks (10.0) last season, left early with an ankle injury that the team later updated to a foot injury. After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Okwara's injury was an Achilles, and that it "didn't look good."

Ragnow left the game not too long after some miscommunication on a shotgun snap led to a Lions fumble after Detroit had worked their way inside the Bears' 10-yard line on their opening drive. The Bears recovered the fumble, and the Lions came away with no points.

Ragnow entered Sunday as the top-ranked center by Pro Football Focus and the only center with a PFF grade above 90.0 through the first three weeks.

Evan Brown replaced Ragnow and did an admirable job.

Okwara limped off the field in the first half, and was looked at by trainers along the sideline for quite a while. He was trying to walk it off and then test it in front of trainers, but he was eventually ruled out.