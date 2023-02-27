O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: New picks for Lions at 6 & 18

4. Chicago Bears (3-14):

The Bears can't lose in this projected trade. They get the defensive stud they want, and they get compensation from the Colts for moving down from the No. 1 spot.

Pick: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia.

Mock 1 pick: Carter. No change.

5. Carolina Panthers (7-10). Projected trade with Seahawks (9-8 via Broncos 5-12):

As the new head coach of the Panthers, Frank Reich brings with him from the Colts a background of turning over quarterbacks. Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan all failed in the last three seasons. The Panthers might as well start fresh under Reich.

Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky. Some draft analysts have him rated ahead of Stroud.

Mock 1 pick: Levis. No change.

6. Detroit Lions (9-8 via Rams 5-12):

The value of this pick has gone up with three quarterbacks going in the first five picks, with the help of two trades.

There are so many good options for the Lions. Among them:

Defensive end: Either Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech or Myles Murphy of Clemson.

Cornerback: There's enough depth at this position to draft a quality prospect with the 18th pick or later.

Quarterback: Forget it. Jared Goff is the Lions' quarterback. He's accurate. He has leadership qualities. And he's only 28. The Lions need to develop a backup, but I wouldn't draft a quarterback before the third round.

Offensive line: It's a position of strength for the Lions. Three of their starters made the Pro Bowl in the last two years – center Frank Ragnow, guard Jonah Jackson and tackle Penei Sewell. Taylor Decker is one of the steadiest left tackles in the league.

Why add to a position that's already good? To keep it good. Drafting the right offensive lineman could do that. Peter Skoronski of Northwestern fits that role – a quality offensive tackle who has the skills to play guard. At least this deserves consideration.

Pick: Defensive end Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech. But don't forget Skoronski.