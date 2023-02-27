O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: New picks for Lions at 6 & 18

Feb 27, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Mock Draft 2.0 has the same focus as my Mock 1.0 projections for how the Detroit Lions will target their two first-round picks.

It's still defense, defense when the Lions pick at No. 6 and No. 18, but my selections for Mock 2 have been tweaked and come with a warning to expect the unexpected.

Brad Holmes has been active in the trade market and resourceful in maneuvering picks to maximize their value in his two seasons as general manager of the Lions.

There already are projections of numerous trade possibilities at the top of this year's draft.

Whether the Lions stay put or make a trade, defensive end and cornerback are two positions where the Lions could get help.

Following is my Mock Draft 2.0. As always, feel free to disagree.

1. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1). Projected trade with Bears (3-14):

A trade makes sense for both teams. The Bears have their quarterback in Justin Fields. The Colts need a quarterback for what looks like a massive rebuild.

Pick: QB Bryce Young, Alabama. Combine issue to watch: Young's height and weight, assuming he gets measured.

Mock 1 pick: Young. No change.

2. Houston Texans (3-13-1):

There isn't a consensus on who should be the second quarterback off the board, but it's hard to overlook C.J. Stroud's stats – 83 TD passes and only 12 picks in 25 games. At 6-3, 215, size is not a negative issue.

Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State.

Mock 1 pick: Stroud. No change.

3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13):

Another team in a rebuild gets the draft's best pass rusher.

Pick: DE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama.

Mock 1 pick: Anderson. No change.

Related Links

12. Houston Texans (3-13-1 via Browns 7-10):

Hiring respected former Texans player DeMeco Ryans as head coach shows the Texans are headed in a better direction. They add a receiver here to go with the QB they drafted with the second pick.

Pick: WR Jordan Addison, Southern Cal. He was a big-time playmaker at Pitt before transferring to Southern Cal.

Mock 1 pick: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia.

13. New York Jets (7-10):

The Jets were the best team in the AFC that missed the playoffs last season (the Lions were No. 1 in the NFC). The Jets should be active in pursuing a free-agent QB, and they'll use the draft to protect him.

Pick: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia.

Mock 1 pick: Addison.

14. New England Patriots (8-9):

Bill Belichick has been late in giving his young quarterback, Mac Jones, the support he needs to compete at a higher level. Time to make amends.

Pick: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame. He's not Gronk, but he'll give Jones a quality target.

Mock 1 pick: Mayer. No change.

15. Green Bay Packers (8-9):

The Packers are in a rare position, with questions about the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coming off a season when they didn't make the playoffs and finished behind the Vikings and Lions in the NFC North. One draft pick won't solve all of that, but it will help.

Pick: Safety Brian Branch, Alabama.

Mock 1 pick: Branch. No change.

16. Washington Commanders (8-8-1):

There is always a surprise or two – or more – in the draft, and one this year is that a quarterback will be drafted lower than expected.

This is where a quarterback ends his unexpected free fall.

Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida. He doesn't lack talent, but he lacks consistency.

Mock 1 pick: Richardson. No change.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8):

One of the greatest coaching jobs in Steelers history -- and there have been a lot of them – was head coach Mike Tomlin getting them to 9-8. They won six of their last eight games and the last four. That's something to build on this year, with a little help from the draft.

Pick: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois. A high energy player who gets to the ball.

Mock 1 pick: Witherspoon. No change.

18. Detroit Lions (9-8):

Three things to consider with this pick:

  • I'll be surprised if he Lions make their second pick here at No. 18. I'd expect Holmes to trade up or down.
  • Running back Bijan Robinson of Texas is a top 10 prospect – or better – but it's no surprise if he's still on the board. That's the way running backs are regarded.
  • At 6-2, and with long arms, cornerback Christian Gonzalez is an imposing athlete. His Combine could be special. That's why I picked him at No. 6 in my first mock.

Pick: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon.

Mock 1 pick: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson.

