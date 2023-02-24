Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks DE Myles Murphy & QB Anthony Richardson are good fits for Lions

Van Ness is an interesting prospect because he has all the physical tools and recorded 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks this past year even though he was never a starter for the Hawkeyes.

"I'm going to end up moving him up in my next update of my Top 50. I think I have him at 22 right now," Jeremiah said of Van Ness. "It's curious when you're watching him because he doesn't start ... but I had a chance to do my homework on that. That's just the way their program runs. They are going to run with the older upperclassmen, the leaders that have been in those spots and they are going to roll those guys out there as starters even though everyone knows this was their best guy.

"But he's got big-time, big-time explosiveness and power. Kind of a bull in a China shop. Again, someone who is just figuring it out, but when you watch him against the best tackles he played against he got after them."

With Detroit's second pick in the first round, No. 18 overall, Jeremiah has the Lions addressing the other side of the ball with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"The Lions have the perfect situation for Richardson as he enters the league," Jeremiah wrote. "He can sit behind Jared Goff for at least a year and then provide the rewards that come from building a team around a quarterback playing on his rookie contract."