2023 Combine preview: Interior offensive line

Lions' need at the position: Moderate

This is a little bit of a projection for the Lions ahead of talking to GM Brad Holmes at the Combine because we haven't had an update on the health status of veteran right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who missed all of the 2022 season with a back injury. Vaitai is under contract for the upcoming season.

Evan Brown stepped in and played pretty well for Vaitai, but he's an unrestricted free agent who will likely get a nice payday. Tommy Kraemer played in nine games and made three starts as a rookie in 2021 but he too missed all of last season with a back injury. The health of Vaitai and Kraemer, and how the team feels about Vaitai's $12.4 cap number in 2023, will factor in to how big of a need this is for the Lions this offseason.

Detroit has four really good starting offensive linemen in left tackle Taylor Decker, left guard Jonah Jackson, center Frank Ragnow and right tackle Penei Sewell all returning next season. The Lions have not been afraid to spend draft and financial capital to shore up their offensive line and it would certainly make sense to continue that trend and take one of the draft's top interior linemen to lock down the right guard spot on a rookie salary number. There can certainly be a case made for the Lions to solidify their o-line with the No. 18 pick or one of their three Day 2 picks.