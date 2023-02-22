2023 Combine preview: Defensive tackle

Lions' need at the position: High

Detroit likes what they have in the middle with Alim McNeill entering his third season in 2023, but veteran Isaiah Buggs, who started 13 games alongside McNeill this past season, is an unrestricted free agent. Buggs said after the season he'd like to return to Detroit, but even if he does, the Lions are pretty thin along the interior of their defensive front. Benito Jones, who was a key reserve, is an exclusive rights free agent, so he's expected to be back too.

The Lions could really use an impact difference maker along the interior of their front - A player who can not only hold up against the run (the Lions ranked 29th in rushing defense last season) but provide some push and pass-rush prowess to go along with the team's young, talented edge rushers. Any quarterback will tell you the worst pressure they face is the kind that comes right up the middle in their face. The Lions didn't have enough of that in 2022.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes could be on the lookout for a versatile interior defender who can be impactful both against the run and the pass. Carter isn't likely to make it all the way to No. 6 where the Lions have their first selection, but he might be an impactful enough player to see what it might take to potentially move up to get him on draft night.