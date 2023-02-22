2023 Combine preview: Defensive tackle

Feb 22, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

There are some blue-chip prospects along the defensive interior at the top of this draft, led by Georgia's Jalen Carter, who just might be the best overall prospect in the entire NFL Draft.

Overall it's a pretty diverse group of interior defenders with every body type and skillset teams might be looking to add this spring. Teams looking for a disruptive three-tech, versatile chess piece or stout nose tackle will be in business come April with this class.

Top 5 defensive tackles to watch at the Combine:

1. Jalen Carter, Georgia, 6-3, 310

Carter just might be the No. 1 overall prospect in this draft with his rare blend of size, explosiveness and production from the interior. He's athletic enough to line up all across the defensive front. He's got quick feet and terrific hands to be an especially disruptive force in the middle at the next level. Carter put up a 90.0 pass-rush grade last season by Pro Football Focus, second among all Power Five interior defenders.

2023 NFL Combine preview: Defensive line photos

View photos of the defensive line prospects who were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) tackles Southern Illinois running back Romeir Elliott (1), during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton
1 / 51

Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) tackles Southern Illinois running back Romeir Elliott (1), during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton

Matt Marton
Iowa State defensive lineman MJ Anderson (3) celebrates after sacking Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 27-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 / 51

Iowa State defensive lineman MJ Anderson (3) celebrates after sacking Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma won 27-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah gets into position during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Anudike-Uzomah was selected top defensive player in the Associated Press Big 12 Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
3 / 51

FILE - Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah gets into position during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Anudike-Uzomah was selected top defensive player in the Associated Press Big 12 Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (87) gets signals from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
4 / 51

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (87) gets signals from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr. plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
5 / 51

Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr. plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
6 / 51

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11) rushes during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
7 / 51

Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11) rushes during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
8 / 51

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
9 / 51

Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
10 / 51

Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
11 / 51

Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
12 / 51

Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
13 / 51

Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater is sacked by Louisville's YaYa Diaby during the fourth quarter of Louisville's 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
14 / 51

Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater is sacked by Louisville's YaYa Diaby during the fourth quarter of Louisville's 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 20 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rice defensive end Ikenna Enechukwu (91) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).
15 / 51

Rice defensive end Ikenna Enechukwu (91) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Jose State defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko (42) sacks Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen (11) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
16 / 51

San Jose State defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko (42) sacks Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen (11) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

D. Ross Cameron/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
17 / 51

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
18 / 51

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Appalachian State linebacker Nick Hampton during an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
19 / 51

Appalachian State linebacker Nick Hampton during an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Iowa during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
20 / 51

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison plays against Iowa during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) plays against North Carolina State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
21 / 51

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) plays against North Carolina State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU defensive lineman Dylan Horton (98) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
22 / 51

TCU defensive lineman Dylan Horton (98) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
23 / 51

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas State in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National defensive lineman Thomas Incoom of Central Michigan (8) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
24 / 51

National defensive lineman Thomas Incoom of Central Michigan (8) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FILE - Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Kancey was named the AP All-ACC defensive player of the year, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
25 / 51

FILE - Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Kancey was named the AP All-ACC defensive player of the year, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
26 / 51

Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American linebacker Isaiah Land of Florida A&M (51) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
27 / 51

American linebacker Isaiah Land of Florida A&M (51) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
28 / 51

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
29 / 51

Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Mike Morris plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
30 / 51

Michigan linebacker Mike Morris plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy (12) holds the NCAA Division II college football championship trophy on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
31 / 51

Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy (12) holds the NCAA Division II college football championship trophy on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)

Emil Lippe/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
32 / 51

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71) looks to block Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
33 / 51

Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71) looks to block Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) scrambles past Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 51

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) scrambles past Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (6) gestures after a stop against South Carolina State on third down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
35 / 51

South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (6) gestures after a stop against South Carolina State on third down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
36 / 51

Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond (31) sacks Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
37 / 51

Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond (31) sacks Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi defensive end Tavius Robinson (95) is shown during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. (AP Photo/John Amis)
38 / 51

Mississippi defensive end Tavius Robinson (95) is shown during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99) in action during an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
39 / 51

LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99) in action during an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (4) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
40 / 51

Arizona State defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (4) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) plays against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
41 / 51

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) plays against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the passer in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
42 / 51

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the passer in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
43 / 51

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Southern California defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu celebrates a stop of California on fourth down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. USC has created more turnovers and had more sacks in its first season with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
44 / 51

FILE - Southern California defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu celebrates a stop of California on fourth down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. USC has created more turnovers and had more sacks in its first season with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

John McCoy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (91) tackles Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) in the end zone for a touch back during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
45 / 51

Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (91) tackles Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) in the end zone for a touch back during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
46 / 51

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White (6) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) on the field against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
47 / 51

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) on the field against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) reacts during an NCAA football game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
48 / 51

Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) reacts during an NCAA football game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) cheers the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
49 / 51

Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) cheers the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young (6) chases after Tennessee Martin quarterback Dresser Winn (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
50 / 51

Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young (6) chases after Tennessee Martin quarterback Dresser Winn (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young (93) pursues Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Mississippi State won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
51 / 51

Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young (93) pursues Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Mississippi State won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 6-5, 316

The medical exams at the Combine will be just as important for Bresee as his on-field work after he battled knee and shoulder injuries and a kidney infection in college. He was the No. 1 college prospect three years ago and is a versatile player who can fit a 3-4 or 4-3 front equally. He's broad, athletic and instinctive.

3. Mazi Smith, Michigan, 6-3, 335

Smith is a terrific athlete who was the No. 1 player on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List. He's got an impressive blend of power and agility. If he takes part in the bench press at the Combine it will be must-watch TV. He's going to crush all the Combine testing, actually. Once he refines some of his technique and pad level issues when he gets into an NFL system, he's got all the intangibles to be an immediate impact player.

Related Links

4. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, 6-4, 312

He was one of the more consistent playmakers from the interior day in and day out at Senior Bowl practices. His game is more power than anything else and he racked up 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Badgers this past season.

5. Siaki Ika, Baylor, 6-4, 354

Ika is a powerful interior defender with strong hands and a good anchor. He's hard to move around and eats up blocks. He didn't have a ton of sack production at Baylor but was credited with 51 pressures the last two seasons by PFF, so that's part of his game that could be unlocked more at the NFL level with technique work.

Combine sleeper to watch: Colby Wooden, Auburn, 6-5, 285

Wooden produced 20.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons for the Tigers. He lined up everywhere across Auburn's defensive front. He's kind of a tweener with his frame, but if he adds some muscle and weight, he could really give a team some interior pass rush.

2023 NFL Combine preview: Linebacker photos

View photos of the linebacker prospects who were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah (22) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
1 / 34

Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah (22) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
2 / 34

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) pursues Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
3 / 34

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) pursues Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) plays during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
4 / 34

LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) plays during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) will face off on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the Music City Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
5 / 34

FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) will face off on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the Music City Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Army linebacker Andre Carter II (34) celebrates after sacking Georgia State quarterback Cornelious Brown IV (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Army features a roster that returns standout linebacker Andre Carter, who posted 15.5 sacks, second nationally. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
6 / 34

FILE - Army linebacker Andre Carter II (34) celebrates after sacking Georgia State quarterback Cornelious Brown IV (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Army features a roster that returns standout linebacker Andre Carter, who posted 15.5 sacks, second nationally. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against West Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
7 / 34

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) plays against West Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham sets up on defense during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
8 / 34

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham sets up on defense during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall reacts after a stop against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 34

Auburn linebacker Derick Hall reacts after a stop against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
10 / 34

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
11 / 34

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward (42) defends Northwestern running back Cam Porter during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
12 / 34

Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward (42) defends Northwestern running back Cam Porter during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) gets around California tight end Jermaine Terry II (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
13 / 34

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) gets around California tight end Jermaine Terry II (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) reacts after a tackle for a loss during an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
14 / 34

Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) reacts after a tackle for a loss during an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana linebacker Cam Jones (4) reacts after sacking the Illinois quarterback during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
15 / 34

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones (4) reacts after sacking the Illinois quarterback during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American linebacker Eku Leota of Auburn (55) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
16 / 34

American linebacker Eku Leota of Auburn (55) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Nebraska edge rusher Ochaun Mathis (32) reaches for Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska defeated Indiana 35-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
17 / 34

Nebraska edge rusher Ochaun Mathis (32) reaches for Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska defeated Indiana 35-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks back after a play against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
18 / 34

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks back after a play against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State's Isaiah Moore (1) celebrates a sack of Texas Tech's Donovan Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
19 / 34

North Carolina State's Isaiah Moore (1) celebrates a sack of Texas Tech's Donovan Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. LSU won 31-16. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
20 / 34

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. LSU won 31-16. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vanderbilt's Anfernee Orji celebrates a sack of the Missouri quarterback during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
21 / 34

Vanderbilt's Anfernee Orji celebrates a sack of the Missouri quarterback during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) gets ready for the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won 49-0. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
22 / 34

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) gets ready for the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won 49-0. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Jeffrey McWhorter/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) pressures Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Cincinnati. Tulane won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
23 / 34

Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) pressures Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Cincinnati. Tulane won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn's Owen Pappoe (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
24 / 34

Auburn's Owen Pappoe (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Tech quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall (4) passes the ball as he is tackled by Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps (47) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 56-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
25 / 34

Tennessee Tech quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall (4) passes the ball as he is tackled by Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps (47) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 56-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) celebrates after making a big play against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Sanders was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
26 / 34

FILE - Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) celebrates after making a big play against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Sanders was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) signals a fourth down against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
27 / 34

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) signals a fourth down against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) plays against North Carolina during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
28 / 34

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) plays against North Carolina during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina linebacker Noah Taylor (7) directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
29 / 34

North Carolina linebacker Noah Taylor (7) directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Tech's Charlie Thomas (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Clemson on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
30 / 34

Georgia Tech's Charlie Thomas (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Clemson on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
31 / 34

Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) pressures Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
32 / 34

Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) pressures Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Tulane won 38-28. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
33 / 34

Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Tulane won 38-28. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) gestures during the first overtime period of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
34 / 34

TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) gestures during the first overtime period of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lions' need at the position: High

Detroit likes what they have in the middle with Alim McNeill entering his third season in 2023, but veteran Isaiah Buggs, who started 13 games alongside McNeill this past season, is an unrestricted free agent. Buggs said after the season he'd like to return to Detroit, but even if he does, the Lions are pretty thin along the interior of their defensive front. Benito Jones, who was a key reserve, is an exclusive rights free agent, so he's expected to be back too.

The Lions could really use an impact difference maker along the interior of their front - A player who can not only hold up against the run (the Lions ranked 29th in rushing defense last season) but provide some push and pass-rush prowess to go along with the team's young, talented edge rushers. Any quarterback will tell you the worst pressure they face is the kind that comes right up the middle in their face. The Lions didn't have enough of that in 2022.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes could be on the lookout for a versatile interior defender who can be impactful both against the run and the pass. Carter isn't likely to make it all the way to No. 6 where the Lions have their first selection, but he might be an impactful enough player to see what it might take to potentially move up to get him on draft night.

Key stat: The Lions recorded just 3.5 sacks in 17 games from the traditional defensive tackle position this past season.

Related Content

news

2023 Combine preview: Tight end

Tim Twentyman takes a look at tight ends to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Linebacker

Tim Twentyman takes a look at linebackers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Wide receiver

Tim Twentyman takes a look at wide receivers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Tim Twentyman takes a look at edge rushers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at quarterbacks to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Cornerback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at cornerbacks to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Ben Johnson explains the 'really simple' reason he chose to stay in Detroit

Tim Twentyman caught up with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to talk about why he wanted to stay in Detroit, what's next for the offense and more.

news

2023 Combine preview: Running back

Tim Twentyman takes a look at running backs to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Defensive picks dominating the predictions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Nate Burleson on Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I like him because he can do it all'

Former Lion and current TV host Nate Burleson thinks Detroit has something really special in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

news

Barry Sanders looking forward to statue at Ford Field

Lions Legend Barry Sanders is getting a statue at Ford Field this year, an honor he and his family are looking forward to.

Advertising