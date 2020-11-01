O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Stafford beats the clock to score points

Speeding up: Maybe it's just me, but it looks like the game is faster than in the first month or so because players have gotten into better game condition after a shortened training camp and no preseason games.

"I would say the game always looks fast to me," Patricia said. "Those guys are always moving pretty quick. I would say some of the fundamentals have settled down a little bit. Let's hope that stays that way.

"That's really maybe the biggest part of it, where maybe where you're seeing a little bit better tackling, a little bit better angles, maybe some better running with the ball and better vision and things like that."

Indy stat to consider: Points allowed is a stat that favors the Colts by a wide margin. They've given up only 115 points in six games compared to 165 for the Lions. The 50-point differential is an average of 8.3 points per game.

Lions' stat to consider: The balance in the Lions' passing game is underscored by these reception totals: Hockenson (22); Golladay (20); running back D’Andre Swift (20); wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (19); wide receiver Danny Amendola (15).

Bottom line: Stafford is an equal opportunity passer. Get open, you get the ball.

Prediction: Everything the Lions want to accomplish is still in front of them. Win games, and they'll make a playoff run. And it's the same for the Colts, which adds to the intrigue of this matchup. I don't see Rivers outplaying Stafford.

Rivers failed to throw a TD pass and had a late interception while playing for the Chargers last year in a 13-10 loss to the Lions in Week 2. Stafford had two TD passes and two picks in that game.

Take the better quarterback in this game.