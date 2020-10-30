10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Swift lead the Lions in carries?

20man: This is a really good Indianapolis defense the Lions face Sunday, probably the best defense they've faced all season. Indy makes offenses earn everything they get, and they can wreck a game with their front seven.

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is an X factor for me in this one. He's got a tough matchup this week with Justin Houston, the leader in sacks for the Colts on the year. Decker has to a do a good job in pass protection, but also open some holes on the edge if the Lions hope to utilize their run game against a Colts defense ranked second in overall defense, second against the pass and third against the run.