Lions vs. Colts injury report: Friday, Oct. 30

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Taylor Decker
|T
|shoulder
|not listed
|LP
|NP
|Questionable
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|not injury related
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Questionable
|Darryl Roberts
|CB
|groin/hip
|not listed
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Desmond Trufant
|CB
|hamstring
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Adrian Peterson
|RB
|abdomen
|not listed
|LP
|FP
*Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.