Injury Report

Lions vs. Colts injury report: Friday, Oct. 30

Oct 30, 2020 at 03:00 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Taylor Decker T shoulder not listed LP NP Questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB not injury related NP NP NP Questionable
Darryl Roberts CB groin/hip not listed LP LP Questionable
Desmond Trufant CB hamstring NP LP LP Questionable
Adrian Peterson RB abdomen not listed LP FP

*Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

