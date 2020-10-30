Lions boost pass rush by trading for Everson Griffen

Oct 30, 2020 at 05:01 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have gone out and gotten some help for their pass rush.

Fresh off two straight wins to help put Detroit back in the NFC playoff conversation just one game out of the Wild Card at 3-3, Lions general manager Bob Quinn pulled off a trade this week that the team announced today for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen.

Griffen will be eligible to join the team's active roster following completion of the NFL's COVID-19 entry protocol.

Griffen spent his first 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, so Lions fans know him all too well. Of his 77.0 career sacks, 16.0 have come against the Lions. He once hit Stafford seven times in a single contest. Now the veteran will try to notch a few sacks for the Lions.

Detroit Lions practice photos: Oct. 30

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 42

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Kareem Martin (69) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive end Kareem Martin (69) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 42

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 42

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 42

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Bobby Price (47) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 42

Detroit Lions safety Bobby Price (47) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 42

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Kareem Martin (69) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive end Kareem Martin (69) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 42

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 42

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 42

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 42

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 42

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 42

Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions

Griffen has 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks in seven games with the Cowboys so far this season.

Detroit's struggled to get consistent pressure on the quarterback this year, but have done a better job in recent weeks. Detroit's averaged 18 pressures per game the last two weeks in wins over Jacksonville and Atlanta, a big improvement over the 11 pressures they averaged per game over the first month of season when they started 1-3.

Defensive end Romeo Okwara leads the Lions with 4.0 sacks and has a forced fumble and a recovered fumble the last two weeks. As a unit, however, the Lions have just eight sacks this season, which are the fifth fewest in the NFL.

Griffen, 33, will join Okwara and Trey Flowers as a pass rusher off the edge for the Lions.

