Lions boost pass rush by trading for Everson Griffen

The Detroit Lions have gone out and gotten some help for their pass rush.

Fresh off two straight wins to help put Detroit back in the NFC playoff conversation just one game out of the Wild Card at 3-3, Lions general manager Bob Quinn pulled off a trade this week that the team announced today for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen.

Griffen will be eligible to join the team's active roster following completion of the NFL's COVID-19 entry protocol.