O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Sewell living out his NFL dream

On the run: The Lions have built a respectable running attack, and it has shown in the last five games that it can be the foundation of the rebuilding project.

"When we can run the ball for four quarters, we can run the ball on anyone," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. "I felt that way from day one. We don't always have a starter. Our backups have come in. They've done a heck of a job."

The carries have been spread around, as follows: 33 for 130 yards vs. the Steelers, and 14 for 136 vs. the Browns for D'Andre Swift; 15 for 65 yards vs. the Bears and 17 for 71 vs. the Vikings for Jamaal Williams; and 11 for 83 yards for Craig Reynolds in his first pro game vs. the Broncos.

Bottom line: The Lions are getting production from a running attack, not just one running back. That's a sign of a good offensive line that helps execute a game plan.

Catching on: It might cause some hearts to skip a beat, but Kalif Raymond said he catches the ball against his chest and drops to his knees to secure it when he makes a fair catch on punts. Whatever works.

Lions-Cardinals breakdown: Even at full strength this would be a tough matchup for the Lions. But they're barely at half strength. Realistically, there's too much for the Lions to overcome to do more than keep it close, no matter how hard they compete, which I'm sure they'll do.