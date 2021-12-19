5 things to watch: Lions vs. Cardinals

3. ENCORE PERFORMANCE

With D'Andre Swift sitting out a third straight game and Jamaal Williams still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Lions will turn to Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike at running back today.

Reynolds made his Lions debut last week after spending the first 13 weeks of the season on the practice squad. He rushed 11 times for 83 yards and was the highest graded running back by Pro Football Focus in Week 14. Lions coaches and players said this week they weren't surprised by that performance at all because they've seen it from him in practice all year long.

Don't be surprised if Reynolds is the first back on the field today, with Jefferson and Igwebuike in the mix too.

4. RECEIVER MOMENTUM

The trust is building between quarterback Jared Goff and his receiving corps, especially with rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown and veteran Josh Reynolds.

St. Brown has 18 catches over his last two games. Goff said this week St. Brown is starting to become a security blanket pass catcher for him in the slot. The two have worked out some timing issues they were having earlier in the year, and they have some good chemistry going right now. St. Brown is the first rookie in franchise history to have back-to-back games with seven-plus catches. Can he make it three in a row?

Reynolds, who played with Goff in Los Angeles, has quickly built back some of the chemistry they had playing with the Rams. Over the last three weeks, Reynolds is averaging 19.1 yards per reception with 50-plus receiving yards in all three contests. He's added a vertical element this receiving corps the Lions' offense desperately needed.