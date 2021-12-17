Injury Report

Lions vs. Cardinals injury report: Dec. 17

Dec 17, 2021 at 03:59 PM

Detroit Lions:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday* Game Status
Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP NP NP out
D'Andre Swift RB shoulder NP NP NP out
Alex Anzalone LB ankle NP LP LP questionable
Michael Brockers DE knee LP LP LP questionable
Will Holden T not injury related NP NP NP questionable
Jonah Jackson G back NP NP NP questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP LP questionable
Josh Reynolds WR thigh not listed LP LP questionable
Derrick Barnes LB knee LP FP FP
Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP FP FP
Penei Sewell T shoulder LP FP FP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Friday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

