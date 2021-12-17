Lions vs. Cardinals injury report: Dec. 17

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday*
|Game Status
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Will Holden
|T
|not injury related
|NP
|NP
|NP
|questionable
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|back
|NP
|NP
|NP
|questionable
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|thigh
|not listed
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Friday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.