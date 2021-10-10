O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Rookie St. Brown welcoming his increased workload

Amon-Ra St. Brown was busier than usual last Sunday, and he welcomed the increased workload.

The Detroit Lions' rookie wide receiver had six catches for 70 yards on eight targets from quarterback Jared Goff. All were personal highs by a wide margin for his first four games.

"It was fun," St. Brown said after practice this week as the Lions prepared for today's road game with the Minnesota Vikings.

"I finally caught a few balls. Made some key plays. It was exciting for me, for the team. We'd like to get a 'W.' We came up short. We'd like to get it done this week."

Despite the loss, which made the Lions' record 0-4, it was a good showing by St. Brown.

The Lions' won-loss record will be the main story of this season, but the development of young players is an important sidebar.

St. Brown, who has 12 catches for 113 yards, has shown versatility and an ability to play multiple receiving positions.

"He is developing just fine," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said. "I love what he's doing. He's like I said last week – he's doing a lot of things that don't show up in the stats that are helping this team on special teams and on offense."

St. Brown has remained patient while waiting for a bigger role in the offense. He understands the circumstances he's under.

"For me, it's a bunch of new guys," he said. "The quarterback's new. Bunch of new receivers. New coaches. Got a new offensive lineman. Penei Sewell's doing really well.