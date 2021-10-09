Lions at Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 09, 2021 at 06:54 AM
The Lions have their third divisional game in four weeks when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 10. This will be the Lions' third and final road matchup against an NFC North opponent this season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

Tune-In-16x9-MIN

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Chris Myers
  • Analyst: Daryl Johnson

TV map: See where the Lions-Vikings matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

NFL506-Week5-2021

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach: Mike Zimmer Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak Defensive Coordinator: Andre Patterson Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken
Head Coach: Mike Zimmer

Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak

Defensive Coordinator: Andre Patterson

Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Kirk Cousins Backed up by Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond
QB Kirk Cousins

Backed up by Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond

Jim Mone/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook
WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Rashod Hill Backed up by Christian Darrisaw
LT Rashod Hill

Backed up by Christian Darrisaw

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Ezra Cleveland
LG Ezra Cleveland

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
C Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Mason Cole
C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Mason Cole

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG Olisameka Udoh Backed up by Wyatt Davis
RG Olisameka Udoh

Backed up by Wyatt Davis

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
RT Brian O'Neill
RT Brian O'Neill

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tyler Conklin Backed up by Chris Herndon and Ben Ellefson
TE Tyler Conklin

Backed up by Chris Herndon and Ben Ellefson

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Dalvin Cook Backed up by Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah
RB Dalvin Cook

Backed up by Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
FB C.J. Ham
FB C.J. Ham

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Adam Thielen Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette
WR Adam Thielen

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
LE Danielle Hunter Backed up by Stephen Weatherly
LE Danielle Hunter

Backed up by Stephen Weatherly

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson Backed up by Sheldon Richardson
DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Backed up by Sheldon Richardson

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
NT Michael Pierce Backed up by Armon Watts and James Lynch
NT Michael Pierce

Backed up by Armon Watts and James Lynch

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
RE D.J. Wonnum Backed up by Everson Griffen and Patrick Jones II
RE D.J. Wonnum

Backed up by Everson Griffen and Patrick Jones II

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Nick Vigil Backed up by Chazz Surratt
WLB Nick Vigil

Backed up by Chazz Surratt

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
MLB Eric Kendricks Backed up by Troy Dye
MLB Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Troy Dye

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
SLB Anthony Barr Backed up by Blake Lynch and Ryan Connelly
SLB Anthony Barr

Backed up by Blake Lynch and Ryan Connelly

Ryan Kang
LCB Patrick Peterson Backed up by Mackensie Alexander and Harrison Hand
LCB Patrick Peterson

Backed up by Mackensie Alexander and Harrison Hand

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB Bashaud Breeland Backed up by Kris Boyd and Cameron Dantzler
RCB Bashaud Breeland

Backed up by Kris Boyd and Cameron Dantzler

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus
SS Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Xavier Woods Backed up by Camryn Bynum
FS Xavier Woods

Backed up by Camryn Bynum

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
P Jordan Berry
P Jordan Berry

Jim Mone/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Greg Joseph
K Greg Joseph

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Andrew DePaola
LS Andrew DePaola

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Backed up by K.J. Osborn
KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Backed up by K.J. Osborn

Jim Mone/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Dede Westbrook Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette
PR Dede Westbrook

Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

