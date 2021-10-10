5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

3. SECONDARY ADJUSTMENTS

The Lions have given up 23 plays of 20-plus yards on the season and 19 of those have been via the pass. That doesn't bode well heading into today's matchup against a Vikings' offense that can push the ball down the field with the best of them, thanks to one of the best receiver tandems in the league in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Third-year veteran Amani Oruwariye has been pretty solid at one of the cornerback spots. Opposing passers have a 79.9 passer rating throwing his way in four contests, and he's recorded two interceptions and just one touchdown against.

It's been a different story on the other side. Jeff Okudah was injured Week 1 and is done for the year. Rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu was the next man up until he also suffered an injury. Converted safety Bobby Price took over for him with mixed results. The Lions still plan to play Price today, but undrafted rookie Jerry Jacobs is expected to see an increased role in that spot opposite Oruwariye.

Limiting the big play has been a big emphasis this week for defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

4. COMPLETE GAME

We have yet to see the Lions play consistent football for a 60-minute stretch this year.

This team just hasn't been able to build any momentum between their three units. Either the offense has been hot and the defense cold or vice versa, and as a result, Detroit's trailed by double digits in the second half in every contest this year.