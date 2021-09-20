O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Matchups to watch Monday night

Rookie rush: No surprise here if rookie defensive end Levi Onwuzurike makes some kind of splash play in his first game for the Lions. He missed the opener with a hip injury. He's quick off the ball, with power.

Message from Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: "I think we're a good team. We've been a good team the last few years. Good teams don't usually have poor performances back to back."

The "other" Aaron: Packers RB Aaron Jones on the poor performance in the opener: "A little bit of complacency, I guess. We're kind of riding high. We have to go to work, remain humble and continue to do what got us here."

Lions-Packers breakdown: It's not a tough call to flat out say the Packers will win. They're at home. They're the better team. And they want to make amends on Monday Night TV for last week's performance in a 38-3 loss to the Saints.

Here's the rub that keeps me from going all in on the Packers: While they were giving up 21 points after trailing 17-3 at halftime, the Lions were rallying from a 38-10 deficit to make it a close game in a 41-33 loss to the 49ers.

Whatever the reasons and circumstances, the Packers got 21 points deeper in the hole while the Lions got 20 points closer.

My point: The Packers are favored by 10.5 points tonight, take the points.