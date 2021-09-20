5 things to watch: Lions at Packers

3. RODGERS REVENGE?

Green Bay dropped their opener 38-3 to New Orleans, and Rodgers did not play well in that contest.

In fact, Rodgers' 36.8 passer rating last week in the loss to New Orleans was the fourth lowest of his career since taking over as a full-time starter in 2008.

In the games immediately following Rodgers' previous five worst passer-rating performances, he has a 4-1 record with a combined 117.7 passer rating while competing 70 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and just one interception.

The Packers have never started 0-2 on the year with Rodgers as their starter. Rodgers is also 8-0 on Monday Night Football as a starter with 24 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 118.1 passer rating.

It's the home opener for the Packers on national television, so it would be very surprising if Rodgers didn't play well for the second week in a row.

4. GETTING INTO THE ACTION

Detroit receivers had just two receptions heading into the fourth quarter last week, though they finished with 13 receptions as a unit as Detroit mounted a fourth-quarter comeback that came up just short.

Still, the Lions need that revamped receiver corps to be more involved earlier in the game today, or Green Bay's defense is going to key into what Detroit wants to do, which is get the ball into the hands of tight end T.J. Hockenson and running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Those three had eight receptions apiece against the 49ers.