Lions at Packers injury report: Sept. 18

Sep 18, 2021 at 03:12 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Kevin Strong DE concussion NP NP NP Out
Tyrell Williams WR concussion NP NP NP Out
Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Trey Flowers OLB shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Kalif Raymond WR thigh not listed not listed LP Questionable
D'Andre Swift RB groin LP LP FP Questionable
Romeo Okwara OLB shoulder LP LP FP
Levi Onwuzurike DE hip FP FP FP
Jamaal Williams RB chest LP LP FP

