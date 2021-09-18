Lions at Packers injury report: Sept. 18

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Kevin Strong
|DE
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Tyrell Williams
|WR
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|thigh
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|Questionable
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Romeo Okwara
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DE
|hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|chest
|LP
|LP
|FP