NOTEBOOK: Lions wide receivers need to step up with Williams ruled out

Rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu is expected to make his first start at cornerback in place of Jeff Okudah. Campbell said Melifonwu's had a good week of practice in preparation for the start, and the biggest message he and the coaches have tried to give Melifonwu is to play hard, leave it all on the field and have a short memory.

"I think the big thing for him is, 'Listen, there may be some things that happen. Just put it behind you, man. Let's go to the next play,'" Campbell said. "That's what I want him – it's not about him getting beat. If it happens, it's about, 'I want to see the very next play. How does he respond to that or is that going to lead into the next play being a bad one because you're worried about what happened or you're losing your confidence? Just go fight. Just go battle. Do what you have been coached to do, how (defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant) AP coached you.'