O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Look for Stafford's no-look pass

Lions-Bucs Final Thoughts: Look for Matthew Stafford's "no-look" pass; quote to note from Danny Amendola and Random Thoughts on Tom Brady, the Bucs, Ndamukong Suh and more, and my pick:

The camera is certain to follow Bucs QB Tom Brady's every move today, as it always does. From the stroll into Ford Field and through the corridors to the visiting team's locker room to the jog off the field after the game, every move is chronicled.

The camera even catches Brady sitting on the bench between plays.

Stafford is likely to cut into some of Brady's air time, and not just as a side act.

Stafford has been a hot news item this week for his gritty effort last week with an injured rib, and for the no-look touchdown pass he threw to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in the first quarter of the loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Stafford was equal parts quarterback and point guard on the play. He looked right to freeze the Titans' secondary, then threw the TD pass to Jones to his left without looking in that direction.

It was not really new to Stafford's arsenal of varied deliveries, but it has been dissected by such people as Dan Orlovsky, Stafford's former teammate on the Lions and a rising star on ESPN.

Orlovsky broke down the play on Twitter – with a note that he'd seen it before.

"People think Patrick Mahomes started the no-look," Orlovsky said. "I love Mahomes. This dude's (Stafford) been doing this since 2009.