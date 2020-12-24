Injury Report

Lions vs. Buccaneers injury report: Dec. 24

Dec 24, 2020 at 02:43 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Tuesday* Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Tyrell Crosby OL ankle NP NP NP Out
Kenny Golladay WR hip NP NP NP Out
Jamie Collins Sr. LB neck NP NP NP Questionable
Taylor Decker T groin LP NP LP Questionable
Jayron Kearse S hip not listed not listed LP Questionable
Matt Prater K back not listed NP LP Questionable
Frank Ragnow C throat NP NP LP Questionable
Darryl Roberts CB hip LP LP FP Questionable
Matthew Stafford QB rib/right thumb LP LP LP Questionable
Halapoulivaati Vaitai OL concussion NP LP FP Questionable
Mike Ford CB foot LP FP FP
Julian Okwara DE knee not listed FP FP

*The Lions did not practice on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

