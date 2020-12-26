5 things to watch: Lions vs. Buccaneers

SWIFT OPPORTUNITY

D’Andre Swift was back to himself last week with 67 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries (4.5 average). The rookie running back also caught four passes. Swift has become a big part of the passing game in Detroit this year, and that's where he could do some damage today. Swift is tied for second in the NFL among running backs with 10 games in which he's been targeted at least four times in the passing game, per Pro Football Focus statistics.

The Buccaneers' defense is extremely stout against the run. They've allowed a league-low 77.8 rushing yards per contest this season. Where opposing offenses have made their hay against this Bucs' defense this year is through the air. Tampa is 25th against the pass (255.3). Watch for Swift to be even more of a factor in the passing game today.

HANDLE THE PRESSURE

The Buccaneers blitz on defense nearly 40 percent of the time, fifth most often in the NFL. The Bucs' 28.4 pressure percentage is top seven in the NFL. Jason Pierre-Paul (9.5), Shaquil Barrett (8.0) and Devin White (8.0) all have at least eight sacks on the year for the Bucs.

Detroit's offensive line protected quarterback Matthew Stafford pretty well last week in Tennessee, but the Titans' defense ranked last in the NFL in sacks. Tampa Bay brings the pressure. Their 43 sacks are the fourth most in the NFL so far this season.