5 things to watch: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Dec 26, 2020 at 08:27 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Lions kick off a trio of NFL games this Saturday. Detroit, who was officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss in Tennessee last week, will try to play the role of spoiler today with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town and needing a win to claim a playoff spot.

It's been a hectic week in Detroit with several coaches missing the game due to close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive case. Here are five things to watch out for into today's matchup:

COACHING CHANGES

The Lions will have their third head coach this season today. Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will assume head coaching duties Saturday after Darrell Bevell, who was named interim coach after Matt Patricia was let go last month, has been deemed a high-risk close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 positive case.

Along with Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steven Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie also won't be available to coach Saturday.

Defensive assistant Tony Carter will coach the defensive backs. Director of football research David Corrao will coach the linebackers and William Clay Ford minority coaching assistant Ty Warren will coach the defensive line.

While Prince will assume head coaching duties, quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will call offensive plays. Head coach assistant/research and analysis coach Evan Rothstein will be the defensive play caller.

There are a lot of moving parts, and it will be interesting to see how the communication between the coaches and players is affected, if at all. What will the offense and defense look like today with two new play callers?

STARTING FAST

It's really been a tale of two halves for the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has trailed at the half in eight games this season, and they are 3-5 in those contests, according to NFL Media Research. The Bucs are 6-0 when leading or tied at the half.

They've allowed 14.8 points per game in first half of games and 8.1 per game in the second half. The Bucs have a plus-99 point differential in the second half of games vs. the first half, they've gained 803 more yards of offense in the second half and 29 of their 43 sacks have come in the second half.

Detroit has a number of hurdles to overcome this week, but it's important to start fast today and have a good script early on.

BIG PLAY BUCS

The Buccaneers' offense ranks top seven in the NFL in points per game (28.6), passing yards per game (268.4), red zone touchdown percentage (69.8) and sacks allowed (19).

According to Next Gen Stats, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has attempted a deep pass on 13.4 percent of passes this season (third highest in NFL). Over the last four weeks, Brady's hit on nine deep passes with three touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 111.6.

The Bucs' passing attack will take their shots down the field, and the Lions have to be prepared for that today. Detroit's allowed too many big plays on defense all year, but particularly the last two weeks.

"That's something that has been talked about while we've been getting ready for the Bucs. The big play," safety Duron Harmon said. "They have three No. 1 receivers, two No. 1 tight ends in (Rob) Gronk (Gronkowski) and (Cameron) Brate. We know it's a big challenge, but we're looking forward to going head-to-head with one of the most talented offenses and most explosive offenses and see where we stack up against (them)."

Meet the Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach: Bruce Arians OC: Byron Leftwich, DC: Todd Bowles & STC: Keith Armstrong
1 / 27

Head Coach: Bruce Arians

OC: Byron Leftwich, DC: Todd Bowles & STC: Keith Armstrong

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Mike Evans Backed up by Scotty Miller & Tyler Johnson
2 / 27

WR: Mike Evans

Backed up by Scotty Miller & Tyler Johnson

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Rob Gronkowski Backed up by Tanner Hudson
3 / 27

TE: Rob Gronkowski

Backed up by Tanner Hudson

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: Donovan Smith Backed up by Josh Wells
4 / 27

LT: Donovan Smith

Backed up by Josh Wells

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Ali Marpet Backed up by Aaron Stinnie
5 / 27

LG: Ali Marpet

Backed up by Aaron Stinnie

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C: Ryan Jensen
6 / 27

C: Ryan Jensen

Alex Menendez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Alex Cappa
7 / 27

RG: Alex Cappa

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Tristan Wirfs Backed up by Joe Haeg
8 / 27

RT: Tristan Wirfs

Backed up by Joe Haeg

Alex Menendez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Cameron Brate Backed up by Antony Auclair
9 / 27

TE: Cameron Brate

Backed up by Antony Auclair

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Chris Godwin Backed up by Antonio Brown & Justin Watson
10 / 27

WR: Chris Godwin

Backed up by Antonio Brown & Justin Watson

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Tom Brady Backed up by Blaine Gabbert & Ryan Griffin
11 / 27

QB: Tom Brady

Backed up by Blaine Gabbert & Ryan Griffin

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB: Ronald Jones II Backed up by Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn & Kenjon Barner
12 / 27

RB: Ronald Jones II

Backed up by Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn & Kenjon Barner

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Ndamukong Suh Backed up by Khalil Davis & Jeremiah Ledbetter
13 / 27

DE: Ndamukong Suh

Backed up by Khalil Davis & Jeremiah Ledbetter

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT: Rakeem Nunez-Roches Backed up by Steve McLendon
14 / 27

NT: Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Backed up by Steve McLendon

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: William Gholston Backed up by Patrick O'Connor
15 / 27

DE: William Gholston

Backed up by Patrick O'Connor

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul Backed up by Anthony Nelson
16 / 27

OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul

Backed up by Anthony Nelson

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB: Devin White Backed up by Kevin Minter
17 / 27

ILB: Devin White

Backed up by Kevin Minter

Doug Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB: Lavonte David Backed up by Chapelle Russell
18 / 27

ILB: Lavonte David

Backed up by Chapelle Russell

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Shaquil Barrett Backed up by Cam Gill
19 / 27

OLB: Shaquil Barrett

Backed up by Cam Gill

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Carlton Davis Backed up by Ross Cockrell
20 / 27

CB: Carlton Davis

Backed up by Ross Cockrell

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: Jamel Dean Backed up by Sean Murphy-Bunting & Ryan Smith
21 / 27

CB: Jamel Dean

Backed up by Sean Murphy-Bunting & Ryan Smith

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Antoine Winfield Jr. Backed up by Mike Edwards
22 / 27

S: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Backed up by Mike Edwards

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Jordan Whitehead Backed up by Andrew Adams
23 / 27

S: Jordan Whitehead

Backed up by Andrew Adams

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/KO/H: Bradley Pinion
24 / 27

P/KO/H: Bradley Pinion

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PK: Ryan Succop
25 / 27

PK: Ryan Succop

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Zach Triner
26 / 27

LS: Zach Triner

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR/KR: Kenjon Barner (44) Backed up by Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson & Antoine Winfield Jr.
27 / 27

PR/KR: Kenjon Barner (44)

Backed up by Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson & Antoine Winfield Jr.

Alex Menendez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

SWIFT OPPORTUNITY

D’Andre Swift was back to himself last week with 67 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries (4.5 average). The rookie running back also caught four passes. Swift has become a big part of the passing game in Detroit this year, and that's where he could do some damage today. Swift is tied for second in the NFL among running backs with 10 games in which he's been targeted at least four times in the passing game, per Pro Football Focus statistics.

The Buccaneers' defense is extremely stout against the run. They've allowed a league-low 77.8 rushing yards per contest this season. Where opposing offenses have made their hay against this Bucs' defense this year is through the air. Tampa is 25th against the pass (255.3). Watch for Swift to be even more of a factor in the passing game today.

HANDLE THE PRESSURE

The Buccaneers blitz on defense nearly 40 percent of the time, fifth most often in the NFL. The Bucs' 28.4 pressure percentage is top seven in the NFL. Jason Pierre-Paul (9.5), Shaquil Barrett (8.0) and Devin White (8.0) all have at least eight sacks on the year for the Bucs.

Detroit's offensive line protected quarterback Matthew Stafford pretty well last week in Tennessee, but the Titans' defense ranked last in the NFL in sacks. Tampa Bay brings the pressure. Their 43 sacks are the fourth most in the NFL so far this season.

Will the Lions be short two starters along their offensive line today? Center Frank Ragnow, who missed last week's game with a throat injury, is questionable to play today. So is left tackle Taylor Decker, who's dealt with a groin injury all week that's limited his practice time. Those two are Detroit's top offensive linemen. The Lions could certainly use the services of both today against a disruptive Bucs front seven.

