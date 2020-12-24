Lions shuffle coaching staff ahead of Saturday's game

"Evan has been here for nine years, he's like our second-longest tenured guy," Bevell said Thursday. "As the head coach assistant, he has worked really on the offensive side, defensive side and with the special teams, but the last couple years with coach Patricia, he'd worked basically on the defensive side of the ball. He is our most knowledgeable in terms of defense. He has the most experience and will be able to get that done at a high level for us."

Unlike Undlin, Rothstein will be calling the defensive plays up in the coaching box and not on the sideline.

"He'll do a great job," Bevell said of Rothstein.

Ryan has never called offensive plays before, but Bevell said he's been preparing Detroit's quarterbacks coach for that role all year.

"I've been prepping Sean for this for a little while," Bevell said. "Sean and I work hand-in-hand with the day-to-day operations, and I think the communications with the quarterback is super important in this. That's the guy that speaks to (Matthew Stafford) every day, so he already hears that voice and that kind of familiarity with that.