Anthony Lynn gives his overview of Lions' offense

Anthony Lynn touched on a lot of areas in his first press conference as the Detroit Lions' new offensive coordinator.

There are some positions that he likes, some that are in question, and one big one that he cannot talk about directly under NFL rules.

Bottom line: It's early in the offseason, with a lot of work ahead for head coach Dan Campbell, his staff, and the personnel department as they prepare for their first season together.

One of the first questions Lynn faced in a Zoom interview Wednesday afternoon was about the running game. It's been a trouble spot for the Lions for many years, and 2020 was no exception. The Lions ranked 30th in the league in rushing.

Lynn is known from his background as a player and coach in the NFL to stress a strong running game.

"It will be an emphasis to run the ball and run it well," Lynn said. "Defenses are too good to be one dimensional. You have to be balanced in your attack and approach. That's going to be our intention.