Lions add Jett Modkins and DeOn'Tae Pannell to coaching staff

Feb 10, 2021 at 03:33 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the coaching staff:

JETT MODKINS – ASSISTANT SPECIAL TEAMS

Jett Modkins comes to Detroit as the team's assistant special teams coach. He spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos as a diversity coaching intern, where he assisted with the offense. Prior to Denver, Modkins spent the 2019 season as a defensive volunteer coach with the University of Akron. A native of Orchard Park, N.Y., Modkins played collegiate football at Glendale (Ari.) Community College and Mesa (Ari.) Community College. He is the son of Broncos Running Backs Coach Curtis Modkins.

DeON'TAE PANNELL – WCF MINORITY COACHING ASSISTANTSHIP

DeOn'tae Pannell joins the Lions' staff as part of the William Clay Ford Minority Coaching Assistantship. He began his coaching career at Birmingham (Mich.) Groves High School before spending five seasons (2016-2020) at Peru State College (Neb.), including the last three as defensive coordinator. A Southfield, Mich. native, Pannell played offensive line at Penn State, where the Nittany Lions captured the 2008 Big Ten title. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints following the 2012 NFL Draft, but was released prior to the regular season.

