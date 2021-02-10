Lions add Jett Modkins and DeOn'Tae Pannell to coaching staff

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the coaching staff:

JETT MODKINS – ASSISTANT SPECIAL TEAMS

Jett Modkins comes to Detroit as the team's assistant special teams coach. He spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos as a diversity coaching intern, where he assisted with the offense. Prior to Denver, Modkins spent the 2019 season as a defensive volunteer coach with the University of Akron. A native of Orchard Park, N.Y., Modkins played collegiate football at Glendale (Ari.) Community College and Mesa (Ari.) Community College. He is the son of Broncos Running Backs Coach Curtis Modkins.

DeON'TAE PANNELL – WCF MINORITY COACHING ASSISTANTSHIP