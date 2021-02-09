Lions offseason questions: Positions of need

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV officially brought the 2020 NFL season to a close. Now all 32 teams in the league are looking ahead to offseason events like free agency and the 2021 NFL draft.

The Detroit Lions have their new GM Brad Holmes and new head coach Dan Campbell in place, so now it's time to get the roster ready for the 2021 season.

What is the Lions' biggest position of need heading into free agency and the draft? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Speed on defense

I'm going to look big picture on this one. Detroit obviously has a need at receiver, defensive line and linebacker, but I think the biggest overall need is an infusion of talent and speed on defense on all three levels. The defense allowed the most points and yards in franchise history last year. There's a lack of speed on that side of the ball, especially at linebacker, and that was exposed at times this past season.