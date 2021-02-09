Lions offseason questions: Positions of need

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV officially brought the 2020 NFL season to a close. Now all 32 teams in the league are looking ahead to offseason events like free agency and the 2021 NFL draft.
The Detroit Lions have their new GM Brad Holmes and new head coach Dan Campbell in place, so now it's time to get the roster ready for the 2021 season.
What is the Lions' biggest position of need heading into free agency and the draft? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Speed on defense
I'm going to look big picture on this one. Detroit obviously has a need at receiver, defensive line and linebacker, but I think the biggest overall need is an infusion of talent and speed on defense on all three levels. The defense allowed the most points and yards in franchise history last year. There's a lack of speed on that side of the ball, especially at linebacker, and that was exposed at times this past season.
I like the two young corners – Jeff Okudah & Amani Oruwariye – but they need more young depth at cornerback, and could use some competition at safety too.
Mike O'Hara: Linebacker
You can almost point to any position on defense based on the 2020 performance, but I'd point to linebacker first as a position in need of an upgrade.
The Lions set franchise records for points (515) and yards (6,716) allowed last season, and they gave up 2,158 on the ground. That's an average of almost 135 a game.
NFL offenses are built on speed. The way to counter that is with speed. A linebacker who can run and make plays from sideline to sideline can provide that.
Tori Petry: Wide receiver
Nearly all of the Lions wide receivers are pending free agents, so the Lions have a lot of work to do here to shore up this position for 2021.
Whether it's through re-signing their own guys, bringing in new free agents or addressing the spot through the draft, the Lions will need to lock up some weapons for Anthony Lynn's offense.
Editor's Pick: Pass rusher
Opposing quarterbacks had a 112.4 passer rating against the Lions last season, in part because of a lack of pressure. The Lions' top pass rusher in 2020, defensive end Romeo Okwara (10 sacks), is an unrestricted free agent.
Even if Detroit re-signs Okwara, they could still use more talent and depth at the position behind Okwara and Trey Flowers.