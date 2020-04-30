TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2020 NFL Draft

3. OC Darrell Bevell has a lot of weapons at his disposal

The Lions ranked 11th in total offense with Stafford under center last season, but were sixth in passing offense. They return their top three receivers – Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola – plus have deep threat Marvin Hall back, and added a productive and tough receiving threat in the draft in Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus, a player Okudah said was the toughest to cover of any college receiver he played against.

History tells us with the top tight ends around the league that Detroit's top pick last year, tight end T.J. Hockenson, should take a big leap heading into year two and be a key contributor in Bevell's offense.

As mentioned above, Detroit went to work improving the blocking and running part of the offense, something that needed to happen. Detroit's current collection of backs gives Bevell a lot of options both running the ball and catching it out of the backfield.

This is year two with Bevell as OC, so the install and language learning is in place. Now they have to get into some of the fine tuning of this offense, and will do so with a lot of weapons in place.

It's safe to say expectations will be high for Bevell and the Lions' offense in 2020.

4. Logan Stenberg has a lot of old-school football player in him

Stenberg has two things the Lions could use a little bit more of upfront – nastiness and attitude.

"I think every time I can finish the guy across from me and move the defensive line back, we have a better chance of winning. That's what I plan to do for the Lions," he said in his conference call after being drafted in the fourth round. "I'm a nasty player. I like to block and finish guys."

Stenberg hopes to bring some nastiness back to the game of football.

That has to happen within the confines of the rules, something Quinn was quick to point out when asked about Stenberg and his 14 penalties in college.