Marvin & Jazmyn Jones reaching out to support hospital workers

Marvin has not forgotten about football.

He and Jazmyn and their four children are at their home in San Diego, where Marvin is preparing for the 2020 season. He is taking part in the Lions' virtual offseason program, in addition to a personal workout program that he has followed religiously throughout his career.

"Our virtual program is just meetings," he said. "There's not much you can do. There's not much on the video call and stuff like that. It's just meetings.

"In terms of staying in shape, I have a pretty nice setup over here. I have a 60-yard field. I have weights. Me and my kids, we run around and do our thing. I'm working on my explosiveness and doing everything I normally do.

"I'm just doing it here – me and my kids, outside when we can, running around."

This is not the first time Jazmyn and Marvin have stepped up to help medical workers.

Earlier this month they helped feed approximately 400 front-liners at the Scrips Health System Hospital near their home in San Diego.

Jazmyn's Nothing Bundt Cakes venture has helped put together the initiatives in San Diego and Wyandotte. She is acutely aware of the pandemic's effect on small businesses.

She also understands that feeding 1,000 people is not as simple as getting on the phone to have lunch and dinner for 1,000 delivered.

"She built her shop," Marvin said. "She's been there from the beginning and has extensive knowledge in picking which food would be the best one."

There is also a benefit to the workers providing, preparing and delivering the food.